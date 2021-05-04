Person Dies After Being Struck By Train In Invercargill
Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 5:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
May 3, 2021
One person has died after being
hit by a train in Appleby, Invercargill at 4.25pm this
afternoon.
Trains on the line adjacent to Bluff
Highway were halted while Police conducted a scene
examination, but have since reopened.
Police are still
making inquiries into this
incident.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more