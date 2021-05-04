Update: Search Continues For Missing Fisherman Near Raglan

A search continues today for a missing fisherman near Raglan.

The man, in his forties, was reported to have been fishing in the Papanui Point area on Sunday.

His vehicle was later located near the Papanui Point carpark and his belongings located on the beach.

A shoreline search, around the Papanui Point area, is being undertaken today by the Raglan Surf Life Saving Club.

Police ask that anyone who has been in this area in the past couple of days, and has witnessed anything of note, to get in contact on 105 quoting file number 210503/2078.

