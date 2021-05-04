Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaibosh Aims To Raise Funds For 100,000 Meals This May

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Kaibosh

Kaibosh Food Rescue have launched their annual May fundraising campaign with an ambitious goal of raising the funds to provide 100,000 meals for Kiwis who can’t afford enough healthy food to eat.

‘Give a Meal in May / Haratua Takoha Kai’ asks people to donate to Kaibosh what they would normally spend on a meal out.

Kaibosh provides quality surplus food to over 100 different organisations including soup kitchens, marae, foodbanks, residential facilities and other essential social service providers; passing on up to 60,000kg of food each month. Demand for their services has grown exponentially since COVID-19 hit a year ago.

"The impacts of the COVID-19 crisis have made it even harder for those struggling to make ends meet," says Kaibosh General Manager Matt Dagger. "Responding to increased demand for food whilst navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis has meant we've had to quickly, and regularly, adapt to get food to those who need it." 

In the 12 months from April 2020 to March 2021, Kaibosh has provided 465,289kgs of food (the equivalent of over 1.3 million meals) to more than 100 Wellington, Hutt Valley, Kāpiti and Horowhenua community groups who support those most in need.

"We cannot do this alone," says Matt. "This May we're reaching out to the good people of Wellington and Aotearoa, requesting help to provide 100,000 meals for people in need. Together, we can make a real difference for our community and our environment."

Give a Meal in May / Haratua Takoha Kai has a number of well-known Wellingtonians fronting this year’s campaign, including Wellington City Councillor Laurie Foon and Garage Project Brewer Pete Gillespie.

Give a Meal in May / Haratua Takoha Kai by donating to Kaibosh what you would normally spend on a meal out, and help feed hungry Kiwis.

For every $20 donated, Kaibosh can provide 32 meals to those who need it most. Ensure good kai is available to everyone in our communities. Give a Meal in May at www.kaibosh.org.nz

