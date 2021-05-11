Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Rubbish And Recycling Bins Delivered To Lower Hutt Residents From This Week

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

The first of Lower Hutt’s new rubbish and recycling bins are being delivered to residents this week ahead of the upgraded kerbside rubbish and recycling service starting 1 July.

Approximately 120,000 wheelie bins for rubbish and recycling, and crates for glass are being delivered in stages to just over 40,000 households across the city. Households will also receive their green waste bins if they chose this service.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says this is an exciting milestone for the upgraded service, which will ultimately bring Lower Hutt’s rubbish and recycling kerbside service into the 21st century.

"These changes are all about providing a service that is affordable and fit for purpose and extending the life of our Silverstream Landfill. For too long, our local services have languished well behind other centres - which have been enjoying the benefits of a modern kerbside collection service for years," Campbell Barry says.

"With these new bins people across the city, regardless of who they are or where they live, will be empowered to correctly dispose of their rubbish and recycling. It means we can reduce illegal dumping, fly-tipping, and the sorts of issues we see when people are not able to afford collection services. The new service is good for our environment, and saves ratepayers money in clean-up costs."

While bins are being delivered from this week through until June, people should not use them until the service commences from 1 July.

"Although it may be tempting to put your new bins out now, it’s really important people avoid putting anything in their bins until 1 July. The last thing we want to see is rubbish being stockpiled in the bins for weeks before they are able to be collected," says Campbell Barry.

Notes to editors:

- The new residential kerbside service comprises wheelie bins for rubbish and recycling, a blue crate for glass recycling and an optional green waste service.

- When the new service starts, only the new blue crates will be used for glass collection. The existing green recycling crates belong to you and you’re welcome to repurpose them. They’re handy for things like planter boxes and storing small pieces of gardening equipment. For people who don’t want to keep their old green recycling crate we’ll be arranging pick-up in July. The crates will be recycled.

- The majority of households will see their current waste disposal costs reduced, while receiving a more comprehensive service

- The new service doesn’t start until 1 July so please don’t put your bins out until then.

- If you use a private provider for your rubbish collection service, make sure your current contract ends before 1 July 2021.

To find out when your bins are due to be delivered, check the bin delivery schedule at: https://www.toogoodtowaste.co.nz/ or call us on (04) 570 6666.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 