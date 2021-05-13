Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Supporting Maori And Pasifika Through The Joy Of Childbirth

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

Kenepuru Community Hospital’s maternity unit is working collaboratively with lead maternity carer (LMC) service Te Ao Marama Midwifery Tapui Ltd as part of work to provide an improved experience for well Māori and Pasifika women who give birth in Porirua.

“The Kenepuru maternity unit is a primary birthing facility where well women birth under the care of their LMC. Te Ao Marama Midwifery Tapui Ltd is a group of experienced Māori and Pasifika midwives who provide team care to mothers, pēpi, and whānau,” said Capital & Coast DHB Director of Midwifery Carolyn Coles.

“The service has a kaupapa of improving birth outcomes for Māori and Pasifika whānau in the Porirua region and provides antenatal, labour, birth, and postnatal care for wāhine and pēpi.”

With two birthing rooms and six postnatal beds, Kenepuru maternity has seen more than 165 women give birth in the past year – most of whom stay up to 48 hours.

Kenepuru is a busy maternity unit where LMCs and DHB staff work collaboratively to give women a safe and positive birthing experience. Care is led by midwives, women have single rooms, and partners are able to stay to provide much-needed support.

“We have also recently received approval to appoint an extra member of staff 24/7, and we anticipate recruiting fully to these roles by 31 May 2021.

“Having a baby should be a joyful event. Working closely with Te Ao Marama Midwifery Tapui Ltd and other community-based LMCs means the Kenepuru maternity unit will strive to make this a reality while improving outcomes for wāhine, pēpi, and whānau of Porirua.”

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz

