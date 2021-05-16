Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards Celebrate Stars Of Primary Healthcare

Sunday, 16 May 2021, 5:04 am
Press Release: Primary Healthcare Awards

He Tohu Mauri Ora

Mauri Mahi, Mauri Ora

He tāngata/wahine Pūkenga

He tāngata/wahine Mākohakoha

He tāngata/wahine tino māia

Through the work you are all doing, our whānau, our community and our nation prosper.

The New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora celebrated the stars of primary healthcare at a black-tie awards ceremony on 15 May at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland.

The evening showcased GPs, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, suppliers, practice managers, researchers and others whose innovations and collaborations are transforming primary healthcare.

These primary healthcare stars have stood strong through the COVID-19 pandemic, finding new ways to improve equity and deliver positive health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

The evening’s host, celebrity speaker and wellbeing advocate Jase Te Patu, greeted the audience warmly and then got down to business: announcing the 2021 award winners.

Humble professor takes top honour

Twenty-two people, projects and teams were named the category winners of New Zealand’s only national primary healthcare awards, receiving generous applause from the audience.

Professor Bruce Arroll, head of the Population Health Department at Auckland University, director of the Goodfellow Unit, and GP at Greenstone Family Clinic, received the ACC Supreme award. This top honour recognises the “winner of winners” for the year.

Professor Arroll is a generous, humble person who prefers to focus not on himself but on bettering others around him. He has made an astonishing and lasting impact on colleagues and the community through his work as a GP, vast research contributions, commitment to addressing inequity, and dedication to sharing his knowledge with others.

The Health Media managing editor Barbara Fountain was thrilled to see Professor Arroll receive the top award. “The two qualities I immediately associate with Professor Bruce Arroll are joy and dogged determination.

“He is a general practice academic grounded in frontline practice who takes obvious joy in his work, and an enthusiast who embraces the expanding general practice team, understanding the value of teamwork and different perspectives on patient care.

“His commitment to professional education has seen the annual Goodfellow Symposium flourish, flying the flag for Skills for next Monday.

“His gentle encouragement has seen colleagues step up to provide better mental healthcare in general practice through his advocacy of Focused Acceptance and Commitment Therapy.”

Twenty-three runners up and two highly commended entries were also recognised at the gala.

Some of New Zealand’s leading healthcare professionals and numerous government representatives joined the evening, including Minister of Health Andrew Little, Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio, Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare, Mayor of Rotorua Steve Chadwick, ACC Chief Clinical Officer & Head of Health Partnerships Dr John Robson, ACC Tumu Pae Ora/Chief Māori and Equity Officer Michelle Murray, and former Māori party leader and driver of Whānau Ora policy Dame Tariana Turia.

Information about all of the winners, finalists and highly commended entries is included below and available on nzphawards.co.nz

Supporting the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders

The awards support a strong primary care sector, which is critical to a successful health system. GPs, midwives, nurses, pharmacists and others are the beating heart of healthcare, providing exemplary care to their communities.

“Primary care professionals play a crucial role in providing injured New Zealanders with access to treatment and care within their communities,” says Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) Chief Clinical Officer and Head of Health Partnerships John Robson.

“We’re very pleased to support a programme that recognises and rewards their hard work, particularly over the past year in which primary care has been on the frontline of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response.”

Innovative leaders in primary care

Judges, awards organisers and attendees lauded finalists’ creative approaches to making primary healthcare more equitable and sustainable.

Pharmacy Guild chief executive Andrew Gaudin congratulated all winners and finalists, who he says were fittingly recognised for demonstrating leading practice in primary and community healthcare.

“Their leadership provides a great example to all of us as we look forward to the exciting opportunities the upcoming health system reforms present.

“The success of award winners is particularly noteworthy when you think back on the extremely challenging time they faced responding to the pandemic, while simultaneously introducing the exciting initiatives they were recognised for.”

Ms Barbara Fountain echoed these congratulations and thanked everyone who entered the awards.

“In a year dominated by the pandemic, no one would blame anybody for taking a rest from being awesome primary care workers and not thinking about award entries.

“Proving the worth of primary care is doubly important as we head into another round of reform,” Ms Fountain says.

Minister of Health Andrew Little also thanked everyone in primary care for their hard work through the pandemic.

“This past year was a tough year – no question. So I salute you, I acknowledge you, and I thank you for the enormous effort you put in last year to keep New Zealanders safe.”

Minister Little also commented on the valuable role of primary care in the new, restructured health system.

“We have major problems with access, especially in particular groups. The reforms will address the equity of access question that we have to deal with. We will have a Māori Health Authority with real power and decision making rights. We will have a national network providing better treatment for patients wherever they are to avoid the postcode lottery.

“The real measure of the reforms’ success will be the extent to which we improve and boost and beef up primary and community healthcare. We need more front doors to care and in ways that are relevant to different people. We need to see better, and different ,and innovative things as we are here tonight.”

Awards with broad industry support

The awards are organised by The Health Media Ltd and the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand Inc and generously supported by principal sponsor the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) and other high-profile health sector groups that see value in promoting and celebrating excellence in primary healthcare.

The 2021 gold sponsors are: BDO, Blue Star, Boehringer Ingelheim, College of Nurses Aotearoa NZ, Douglas Pharmaceuticals, GenPro, Green Cross Health, Habit Health, Medispace, Medtech, Ministry of Health, Pharmaceutical Society, Pharmacy Guild, ProPharma, Southern Cross Health Insurance and Spark Health.

Sponsorship 2022 now open!

Sponsorship is now open for the 2022 New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora. More details, including the awards categories, gala date and gala venue, are forthcoming. For sponsorship enquiries, email gcobb@thehealthmedia.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Primary Healthcare Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Cancel Culture And The ‘hate Speech’ Laws

If there really is anyone out there who feels genuinely panicked about what ‘cancel culture' is doing to our precious freedoms, then maybe they should just take a deep breath, look hard at who has allegedly been ‘ cancelled’ and see if they can detect any trace of a lasting “cancellation“ effect. Chances are, the alleged cancellees will be doing just fine. By and large, they will be people who do not lack for a public platform – never have, never will – and the downstream effects of being “ cancelled” will almost invariably be trending towards zero... More>>

 

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 