Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ara Helps Prepare Ground For Return Of Tūi To Otautahi

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 10:38 am
Press Release: Ara Institute

On Wednesday May 12th, representatives from Meridian Energy, The Christchurch Foundation and Ara Institute of Canterbury braved the wet chilly weather to plant a tūi-attracting array of trees on the South Green at Madras Street Campus.

Over 300 native and introduced trees and bushes were carefully placed into hand-dug holes by Claire Shaw, GM of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Meridian Energy, Amy Carter, CE of Christchurch Foundation and Tony Gray, CE of Ara Institute of Canterbury. They were accompanied by a cheerful group of other Ara staff and students, including participants from the Institute’s Outdoor Education and Sustainability programmes.

The collaborative effort is part of a long-term plan to change Ōtautahi’s status as the only tūi-less New Zealand city. The increase of tree cover and the deliberate inclusion of species that form ‘nectar islands’ for birds as they pass through Christchurch is designed to lure the tūī back to the city, while also sustaining other birdlife, such as bellbirds, and encouraging them to regularly inhabit urban spaces.

The Department of Conservation and the Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust re-introduced a number of tūi breeding pairs to the Peninsula some years ago, and there is some evidence, such as the spotting of untagged birds, that they are starting to spread from their original habitat. As Amy Carter pointed out in a May Stuff story, "What we need is to have more food that they like to eat on this side of the hill, to bring them over from the peninsula."

This, the second "tūī tucker" planting, is one aspect of Meridian’s ‘Forever Forests’ planting programme which entails a commitment to plant 11,000 trees in Christchurch by the end of the year. The project started last September, when hundreds of volunteers descended upon the Port Hill’s Christchurch Adventure Park to populate it with 3000 native plants.

Dr. Allen Hill, Principal Lecturer in Sustainability and Outdoor Education at Ara, was an enthusiastic participant in Wednesday’s digging and planting efforts, and also encouraged his students to stop by, don some gloves and dig in a tree or two. He says "The tūī Corridor planting day is a great opportunity for us all to reflect on the importance of our relationships with the planet and all ecosystems. It’s also a useful metaphor by which to remember the destructive impact we have had on so many of Aotearoa New Zealand’s native flora and fauna, and that we can take steps to regenerate our ecosystems through effective partnerships and some hard work. Let’s look forward to the day that we can see tūī and other native birds flourish throughout our city."

Ara is has been recently working to revise its own Sustainability Charter, which seeks to widen and deepen the impact of a sustainability ethos across all aspects of what Ara does, while also referencing important bicultural commitments laid out within the Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Dr. Hill commented that "The Charter positions sustainability as 'everybody’s business'. The spirit of the charter, and our sustainability journey, is well articulated in the following whakataukī:

Toitū te marae o Tāne

Toitū te marae o Tangaroa

Toitū te iwi.

When land and water are healthy, people are healthy."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Triggered The Carnage In Gaza

At last count, 195 Palestinians have reportedly died in the latest round of violence, 55 of them children. Roughly ten times that number have been wounded, and thousands made homeless. On the Israeli side, 8 people have died from rockets fired from Gaza. The imbalance in casualties reflects the vast gap in weaponry between the two sides. The Israelis are carrying out air strikes with impunity on densely populated civilian neighbourhoods... More>>

 

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 