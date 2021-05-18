Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

World Leading Urban Ecologist To Present His View Of Wellington

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Urbanhub

“Ecological Urbanism: a talk with Salvador Rueda” is a free public lecture being held at the Faculty of Architecture and Design Innovation of the Victoria University of Wellington this Thursday 20 May at 6 p.m

Salvador Rueda is President and Director of the Urban and Territorial Ecology Foundation (created in 2021). He was the director of the Barcelona Urban Ecology Agency for 20 years. His solutions have become a blueprint for cities such as Barcelona, Vitoria Gasteiz, Madrid and Buenos Aires.

He is currently advising New York, Berlin, Montreal and Bogotá and will share his perspective and opportunities for Wellington.

Cities around the world are currently exploring ways to reduce car use and fossil fuels, increase biodiversity and the quality of pedestrian and social life. Victoria University is very pleased to be hosting Salvador Rueda who will be discussing his renowned idea of ‘ecosystemic urbanism’ and the associated idea of the ‘Superblocks´ a model for the physical restructuring of cities “ says Dr. Peter Connolly Associate Professor in Landscape Architecture at Victoria University.

Presented by Urbanhub Aotearoa in association with the Victoria University of Wellington and the Embassy of Spain in New Zealand, this public lecture is for people concerned about public space being lost to cars, the need for more pedestrian and green spaces, the lack of provisions for alternative and active modes of transport and the housing shortage.

Issues such as the rising population and the need for transport and housing solutions add to the current health crisis. As citizens, we are all facing major global climate emergency challenges. Salvador Rueda will discuss urgent issues of proximity and the use of public space by people, pedestrians and citizens.

Let’s join all the dots and make it happen. Wellington has a real opportunity to turn the Central Business District into a Central People District by adopting a sustainable urban model that responds to an urban mobility plan at a regional scale. Major urban and transport planning programmes are in place (Plan for Growth and LGWM) and Waka kotahi is planning for a short-medium term mode shift (public transport, walking and cycling).” says Ivan Eiroa Santamarina Urbanist and Director of Urbanhub Aotearoa.

In order to meet the emissions reduction targets, we urgently need to adopt a sustainable and ecological urban model that reduces emissions and enhances liveability, biodiversity and social cohesion.

This public lecture showcases new approaches to the redevelopment of cities where public space is reclaimed from cars allowing for the creation of new social life and the enhancement of urban biodiversity” says Carles Martinez-Almoyna, lecturer in landscape architecture at Victoria University.

Date: Thursday 20 May

Time: 6.00 p.m.

Place: Faculty of Architecture and Design Innovation of the Victoria University of Wellington

RSVP and further information www.urbanhub.org.nz

https://urbanhub.org.nz/webinars/salvador-rueda/

