Oruku Landing Removed From WDC Long Term Plan

Friday, 21 May 2021, 10:06 am
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

Whangarei District Council Chief Executive Rob Forlong says the Oruku Landing Development will not be included in Council’s 2021-31 Long Term Plan (LTP), although future options can be considered.

“It is a difficult situation for all involved and as soon as we have more information regarding a way forward we will communicate that,” he said.

“Our LTP consultation proposed that we include $23 million towards Oruku Landing in our 10-year plan subject to a number of conditions being met. These included a commitment of $14 million from the Northland Regional Council (NRC), and a satisfactory outcome of due diligence investigations.

“Recently, two things happened. The NRC approved only $6 million to the project in its LTP, and we found matters arising during our due diligence process that would require further investigation and negotiation.

The effect of these was that the conditions our Council required have not been met.

“As a council we have a responsibility to use ratepayer funds prudently. That includes advancing great projects the community supports, as well as protecting the ratepayers’ investment.

“The conditions we required for Oruku Landing have not been met. The project will not be going into the 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

“That said, there is nothing to stop us continuing to negotiate on our community’s behalf with all organisations involved in managing and funding the Oruku Landing proposal.

“We will continue to work with the Government, NRC, and Northland Development Corporation to see if the proposal for a facility which we would all love to have can be revised and delivered.”

