Manawatū District Council Appoints Shayne Harris As New CE

Friday, 21 May 2021, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Manawatu District Council

GM Harris

Manawatū District Council has appointed Shayne Harris as Chief Executive for the next five years. Shayne has been Council’s Acting Chief Executive since Dr Richard Templer left for a position at Engineering New Zealand in November 2020.

Shayne started with Manawatū District Council in 2008 as the Support Services Group Manager and a year later became the General Manager – Corporate and Regulatory, which he did until he became Acting Chief Executive.

Born in Palmerston North, Shayne attended Palmerston North Boys High School before joining the NZ Army where he completed 23 years’ service in the Regular Force and Territorial Force.

After leaving the Army, Shayne completed 17 years at the Palmerston North City Council, starting as a Building Officer and becoming the Development Service Manager prior to moving to Manawatū District Council.

“I am delighted to be appointed as the Chief Executive of Manawatū District Council. I am looking forward to leading a fantastic team to support the Council and provide the best service we can to our community,” Shayne said.

Mayor Helen Worboys announced Shayne’s appointment to staff on Thursday 20 May following the Council meeting.

“Shayne’s positive, can-do attitude, balanced and inclusive approach to leadership, along with his vision will be a great asset to our Council. He has done an outstanding job as our Acting CE for the past 6 months and we all look forward to working with Shayne in a continued ‘one team’ approach. Council is excited by Shayne’s ideas for growing our District and letting the country know that we’re ‘open for business’,” Mayor Worboys said.

Shayne commenced his role as Chief Executive today.

