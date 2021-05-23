Fau Vake's Final Fight Is Over

It is with inexplicable sadness almost seven days to the hour after his hospital admission, Fau’s fight to find his way back to us ended.

At this tragic time, the Vake family and City Kickboxing ask for time to grieve and reflect on the loss of Fau, a father, a son and a much loved brother to us all.

We will speak when the time is right to ensure Fau’s loss is not forgotten, but for now please respect our privacy.

