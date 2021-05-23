Fau Vake's Final Fight Is Over
Sunday, 23 May 2021, 1:28 pm
Press Release: City Kickboxing
It is with inexplicable sadness almost seven days to the
hour after his hospital admission, Fau’s fight to find his
way back to us ended.
At this tragic time, the Vake
family and City Kickboxing ask for time to grieve and
reflect on the loss of Fau, a father, a son and a much loved
brother to us all.
We will speak when the time is
right to ensure Fau’s loss is not forgotten, but for now
please respect our
privacy.
