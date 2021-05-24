Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

End Of Fireworks At The Warehouse Welcomed By Tūpuna Maunga Authority

Monday, 24 May 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority welcomes the decision by The Warehouse to cease the sale of fireworks, announced today.

Last year, the Authority closed all the Tūpuna Maunga to public access for the week of Guy Fawkes to protect them from fires, with significant on-the-ground support from Mana Whenua and local communities. The Authority has publicly called on the government to ban the public sale of fireworks to protect the iconic Maunga of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Fireworks have caused massive fires at Maungarei / Mt Wellington and Maungawhau / Mt Eden and there have been numerous other instances of reckless and selfish fireworks-based behaviour on the Tūpuna Maunga.

“It’s heartening that the largest general merchandise retailer in Aotearoa / New Zealand is prepared to reflect its values and put its money where its mouth is to help protect against the wide-ranging negative effects that can be caused by fireworks,” says Paul Majurey, Tūpuna Maunga Authority Chair. “We encourage all other fireworks retailers to follow suit now.”

Protecting the Maunga over Guy Fawkes 2020 cost nearly $100,000 – a direct cost caused by the public availability of fireworks, and only a portion of the cost nationwide.

The Authority has previously expressed disappointment in the parliamentary Governance and Administration Select Committee’s failure to ban the public sale of fireworks.

“We say the select committee had a responsibility to take a leadership role and remove fireworks from those who aren’t capable of using them sensibly, while still allowing the public to enjoy controlled public fireworks displays,” says Majurey.

“Once again we call on the government to ban the public sale of fireworks well in advance of Guy Fawkes 2021.”

Visit www.maunga.nz for more information about the Tūpuna Maunga Authority.

