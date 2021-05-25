Christchurch Is Hiring

Jobs. Jobs. Jobs. That’s the key message of a campaign launched this week aimed at attracting skilled workers to Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Over the next 15 years Christchurch needs an additional 70,000 workers to fill vacancies created by an aging population – and that’s just to maintain the current rate of economic growth. It will take more if the city wishes to grow.

Christchurch is Hiring aims to raise awareness of the job opportunities in the city across a broad range of skill levels and sectors including engineering, tech, health, food and fibre, agritech and manufacturing.

Boyd Warren, General Manager Innovation and Business Growth at ChristchurchNZ, said the campaign is aimed at people in Auckland and Wellington as well as Kiwis further abroad in Australia and the UK.

“Research tells us people incorrectly perceive Christchurch as having fewer job opportunities than Auckland or Wellington – we’re out to disprove this.

“Christchurch is New Zealand’s second largest city, we’ve seen strong economic growth over the last six years and there’s huge demand in some of our biggest sectors. Employers are crying out for talent,” Warren said.

Beca’s Regional Manager – Southern, Letitia Drury agrees – “Ōtautahi Christchurch remains in a growth phase and the city continues to regenerate itself through leading edge sustainability, climate change and technology initiatives. There is a unique opportunity to be involved in enabling a strong and sustainable community. We need people who can think creatively and lend their professional expertise to help continue our city’s transformation.”

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson says the campaign will be welcomed by local businesses.

“We know from employers that recruitment and skills shortages is one of their biggest challenges – so there are significant employment opportunities for people looking to make a move.

“We’ve got everything here to rival or surpass offerings in other cities – people are choosing to move here, to start businesses here, and invest here because of our enviable quality of life and world-leading industries and innovation, as well as our genuine focus on the wellbeing of our people, communities and environment,” said Watson

The campaign will encourage Christchurch locals to share the ‘Christchurch is Hiring’ message and balanced lifestyle available in the city with their friends, ex-colleagues, family (and everyone in between!) – acting as informal recruiters for the city.

Christchurch is Hiring will run from May to July 2021 and will encourage people to visit christchurchishiring.co.nz for information on the jobs most in demand in the city, sector-specific information, lifestyle opportunities and ways to help people settle including networking, job search and housing tips.

