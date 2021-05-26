Heavy Swell Forecast For East Coast

Easterly swell is currently about 3-3.5 metres south of Tolaga Bay but up to 4-4.5 metres in the north, with a 11-13 second period.

For Thursday the easterly swell is expected to rise to 3.5-4 metres south of Tolaga Bay to 4.5-5 metres in the far north, with a 13 second period.

Combined waves during this period can be up to 4-4.5 metres in the south and to 5-6 metres in the north.

