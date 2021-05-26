Heavy Swell Forecast For East Coast
Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 11:11 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Easterly swell is currently about 3-3.5 metres south of
Tolaga Bay but up to 4-4.5 metres in the north, with a 11-13
second period.
For Thursday the easterly swell is
expected to rise to 3.5-4 metres south of Tolaga Bay to
4.5-5 metres in the far north, with a 13 second
period.
Combined waves during this period can be up to
4-4.5 metres in the south and to 5-6 metres in the
north.
