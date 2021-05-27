Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Street Collection Generosity Powers The Salvation Army’s Work

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 6:19 pm
Press Release: Salvation Army

New Zealand has answered The Salvation Army’s call to assist our mission to care for people, transform lives and reform society by God’s power, by donating more this year than in our last street collection, held in 2019.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who donates to us, even when they are facing uncertain times themselves,” says Salvation Army Territorial Commander Mark Campbell.

“We really felt the support of so many during the Covid19 lockdowns, and the amount raised this year shows that it’s continuing. New Zealanders share our concern for the most vulnerable in our society.”

From counselling sessions to budgeting advice, transitional housing to drug and alcohol addiction services, our mahi has been well and truly strengthened by your giving.

In the previous year we have offered:

  • 12,481 Financial Mentoring sessions to 4,218 clients and families.
  • 21,026 Counselling sessions to 2,684 clients and families
  • 72,112 instances of social work to 6,920 people, an increase of 5 percent on 2019
  • 8,882 instances of practical assistance to 6,831 clients and families, an increase of 25 percent on 2019
  • 227,853 nights of accommodation to 1,774 clients and families, an increase of 10 percent on 2019
  • 118,783 attendances for activities such as Positive Lifestyle Programmes within the last year, by 8,479 attendees.

The Army helped transform more lives in New Zealand than ever before last year, and thanks to your generosity, we will be able to do more.

https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/red-shield-appeal/thank-you-day

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



