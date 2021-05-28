Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch Braced For Wet Weather And King Tides

Friday, 28 May 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Contractors are clearing grates and making checks of Christchurch’s stormwater network ahead of a weekend of wet weather and king tides.

The MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Canterbury and forecasters are predicting that as much 100mm of rain could fall over the region this weekend.

Christchurch may be protected from some of the worst of the rain but with king tides also expected this weekend, Christchurch City Council is putting measures in place to reduce the flood risk.

“The combination of king tides and heavy rain is likely to result in some surface flooding, particularly in tidal areas and near the rivers,’’ says Acting Head of Three Waters and Waste Tim Drennan.

“We will have pumps on standby in the Maces Road, Bromley area, Tern Street, Rockinghorse Road and Ebbtide Streets in New Brighton, and in the Flockton area.

“We are managing the beach and estuary outfall stormwater pipes at Sumner and Southshore to ensure maximum efficiency of the stormwater network and we will have extra staff on standby all weekend to respond to any issues that might arise,’’ Mr Drennan says.

Contractors are also checking and clearing stormwater grates in preparation for the weekend’s rain.

“If you know there are leaves blocking sumps or drains by your property, it would help us if you could remove them, if it is safe to do so, and put them in your green wheelie bin,’’ Mr Drennan says.

If residents have concerns over the weekend about flooding, Mr Drennan says they should phone the Council’s call centre on 03 941-8999. If there are widespread issues, priority will be given to responding to calls about flooding that is causing a safety issue or threatening people’s homes and businesses.

“If you need to be on the roads this weekend, please drive slowly, particularly through any surface flooding, so that you don’t push water onto people’s properties. Also, try and avoid walking or biking through surface flooding as there is a chance it could be contaminated with wastewater,’’ Mr Drennan says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 