Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Civil Defence Emergency Management Staff Practice Tsunami Scenario

Friday, 28 May 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: WREMO

Council staff and agency representatives from across the Wellington region donned their emergency management vests this week and delved into Exercise Parawhenua – a scenario which focused on a tsunami that would affect the whole of New Zealand’s Coastline.

The exercise scenario focussed on a 9.1 magnitude earthquake occurring off the coast of Chile which generated a tsunami that would take 12-14 hours to reach the Wellington region. The tsunami waves in this scenario would affect the region’s Red and Orange Tsunami Evacuation Zones.

Wellington Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) Group Controller Mark Duncan says these exercises provide an opportunity for Civil Defence to improve the way they respond to major emergencies.

“We run regular exercises to strengthen relationships with partner agencies and organisations and to test our emergency response plans, process and procedures.

“Our ultimate goal is to minimise the negative impacts that major disasters can have on our communities,” Mark says.

To coordinate the response, the region practised activating its six council Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) and the regional Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC), involving over 180 council staff and more than 30 partner agency staff.

A range of partner agencies play a key role in a scenario like this, including Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, Wellington Free Ambulance, NZ Defence Force, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment, Waka Kotahi, District Health Boards and Regional Public Health.

“The focus of the exercise was to provide timely and accurate information to the public to keep people informed of the risks of tsunami and the actions they can take to look after themselves and others, to coordinate the evacuation of the region’s Red and Orange Zones, and to look after people impacted or displaced by tsunami waves.

“Each exercise was evaluated, and while there are always areas to improve on going forward, our dedicated teams did a great job responding to this scenario under realistic time pressures,” Mark says.

A key finding from these exercises, as was highlighted during the earthquake and tsunami events of March 5, is the importance of people knowing their tsunami zones, and where to go for safety, Mark explains.

“To find out whether you live, work or play in a tsunami zone go to www.wremo.nz/hazards/tsunami-zones/ or your local council website. It’s also a good idea to follow our WREMOnz facebook page for up-to-date information and advice during an emergency.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WREMO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 