Treat All Flood Water As Contaminated & Keep Up To Date On The Safety Of Your Drinking Water

Monday, 31 May 2021, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

As flood waters have continued to rise in many areas throughout Canterbury, a number of drinking water supplies have been placed under boil water and/or conserve water notices. It’s important to follow this advice to protect your health.

Please keep up to date with the latest alerts regarding drinking water for your area, by checking with your local District Council, as they have the most up to date information.

For the latest updates on drinking water, ‘like’ your local District Council’s Facebook page, or check the latest news on their website:

Hurunui:

Waimakariri:

Christchurch and Banks Peninsula:

Ashburton:

Timaru:

Mackenzie:

Contaminated flood waters

Avoid contact with flood waters if you can and assume they will be contaminated by sewage.

There is also a danger of injury from floating objects and hazards hidden below the surface. If there are power outages in your area, be wary of power lines that might be down and be even more hazardous in wet conditions.

If you do come into contact with flood waters, change out of any wet clothes and shoes and put them aside to be washed later. Wash skin that has come into contact with flood waters, and wash your hands as soon as you reasonably can – or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Further advice on safely cleaning up after flooding can be found here.

Emergency services, hospital/health centres and appointments

If you require emergency care, call 111 service and ambulances are operating, subject to changing road conditions. The Emergency Department at Waipapa, ambulances and Urgent Care Clinics (24hr Surgery, Moorhouse Medical Centre and Riccarton Clinic) are all open. Our rural hospitals are open for visiting and maternity services are operating as usual.

Please note: all Outpatient appointments at Ashburton Hospital have been postponed today, and tomorrow (Tuesday 1 June) - apart from fracture clinics. Medical day unit and chemotherapy appointments at Ashburton Hospital will also be postponed tomorrow. Individuals are being contacted wherever possible to let them know.

If you have an Outpatient appointment at any other Canterbury DHB hospital or health centre tomorrow (or while the weather disruption lasts), please assume it will go ahead unless you are contacted individually to say otherwise. If you cannot make your appointment, please let us know as soon as you can by calling the number on your appointment letter.

Food safety

If you lose power at any stage, avoid opening your fridge and freezers unnecessarily. If frozen food has been defrosted but has been kept chilled, it should be used as soon as possible – as if it had been bought fresh.

Do not refreeze high risk items such as meat, fish and poultry. If you think these food items may have been at room temperature for two or more hours, do not eat them – if in doubt, throw it out.

General health and wellbeing

Please continue to check on neighbours and vulnerable people near where you live. Check they have supplies, including medications, and share with them the advice on water and food safety.

If you need to see a GP and have trouble getting there, phone them for advice. Even if they are closed, your call will be put through to a nurse who can advise you on what to do. In an emergency, always call 111.

If you require essential prescription medications and your supply is running low, call your normal GP of community pharmacy for advice.

Stay ready and informed

Check and restock your emergency kit for future events:

Here is a link with flood-specific advice: https://getready.govt.nz/emergency/floods/

