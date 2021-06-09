Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Parnell Introduces The Mountain Of Light This July

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 10:24 am
Press Release: Parnell Business Association

As one of the city’s most popular ‘fringe suburbs’, Parnell is beyond excited to showcase the upcoming installation, Mountain of Light, from one of New Zealand’s renowned artists, Angus Muir.

Towering to a height of 4 meters, Mountain of Light is a monolithic installation, brought to life by a dramatic repertoire of lighting effects that begin with subtle changes in colour increasing in intensity.

Heard Park is the perfect location to view the installation from all sides, offering a full 360-degree experience. This impressive sculpture is constructed from a series of modular extruded columns that are assembled into the abstract shape of a volcanic mountain.

To complete the scene, three light trees will circle the grass area and make the park more magical to visit on cool winter evenings.

On selected Friday evenings in July, enjoy hot chocolate with marshmallows or coffee for free thanks to the Tinman while enjoying the atmosphere, as the Mountain of Light illuminates Heard Park.

The Tinman will be in Parnell on the 9th, 16th and 23rd of July.

See you in Parnell for this magical month featuring the Mountain of Light!

Head to parnell.net.nz for more details.

Mountain of Light, 1-25 July 2021, Heard Park, Parnell.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Parnell Business Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The McLachlan Interview, And The G-7 Global Corporate Tax

TVNZ’s excuse for screening the Craig McLachlan interview last night was really flimsy. According to a TVNZ spokeswoman: “ It looks at his trial by media in Australia, and the impact this had on his wellbeing over a three and half year period.” This, to TVNZ, justified inviting McLachlan to portray himself throughout as a victim... More>>


 
 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 