Kate Sheppard House Wins Supreme Heritage Award

Saturday, 12 June 2021, 5:28 am
Press Release: Box 112 Canterbury Heritage Awards

A sold-out ceremony, held at the Christ’s College Dining Hall on Friday 11 June, saw Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House take home the Supreme Award.

Dame Anna Crighton, Chair of the Awards, commented that “The occasion was to applaud, acclaim and celebrate the work from all entrants. The benchmark of the entries was set really high – even to make the final is a major achievement this year against stiff competition. The judges had a difficult dilemma in making their decisions. If left to me, everyone would be a winner!”

Kate and Walter Sheppard’s 1888 kauri villa was purchased by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in 2019 for the 125th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage in New Zealand.

The house has been adapted to a visitor destination to celebrate Kate Sheppard’s life and achievements, the suffrage movement and its legacy of social change. A structural remediation project was followed by the development of an exhibition conveying layered stories and timelines in the front four rooms of the house. This exhibition balances respect for the heritage fabric of the house with inclusive and engaging 21st century interpretation.

The rear spaces of the house have been carefully adapted for public education and space for gatherings. This project has balanced a respect for tangible and intangible heritage that will resonate with, and inspire, all who visit.

The Kate Sheppard House was not the only project acclaimed on the night, with a total of 9 winners across the 6 categories:

• Moveable Feasts Heritage Tourism Award – Awaroa/Godley Head Coastal Defence Site (Department of Conservation). And a Certificate of Special Recognition went to Riverside Market Mural (Riverside Ltd).

• Ceres NZ Public Realm – Saved and Restored Award – Joint winners: School of Art, The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora (The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora) and Balmoral Fire Lookout (Hawarden Waikari Lions Club)

• Maiden Group Domestic Saved and Restored Award – Joint winners: Montrose Station Homestead (Wilson & Hill Architects) and The Britten Stables (Isabelle and Tim Weston)

• Heritage New Zealand Outstanding Contribution to Heritage Award – Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House (Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga)

• In Memory of Stephen Collins Seismic Award – Sacred Heart Basilica (WSP NZ Ltd)

• Warren and Mahoney Future Heritage Award – Tūranga Christchurch Central Library (Architectus)

• ChristchurchNZ Supreme Award and recipient of the Blue Plaque - Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House (Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga)

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch Heritage Awards Charitable Trust and the trustees made a special award to The Pumphouse in celebration.

All winners were presented with a trophy designed by Neil Dawson, as a special reminder of their achievement. During the Awards Ceremony 16 of the 62 entrants were awarded with Highly Commended placings, with a further 6 receiving Commended.

The success and the sustainability of the Heritage Awards is built on a committed network of partnerships and sponsors, together sharing a vision on the importance of salvaging cultural heritage. All involved in the ceremony are extremely valuable to our region, for individually and collectively, they have contributed to the city’s cultural future by championing the importance of the past.

