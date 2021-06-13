Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Frontline Health Care Workers Thank New Zealand’s Team Of 110,000 Lifesavers

Sunday, 13 June 2021, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Blood Service

  • Blood donors are an essential part of the health care system – without their donations, frontline workers wouldn’t be able to do the work they do
  • Less than 4% of the eligible population donate
  • Every 18 minutes, someone in New Zealand needs blood or plasma
  • NZ Blood needs to collect over 4,000 donations each week to keep up with demand
  • Donating blood is a quick and easy process that saves lives

This World Blood Donor Day, frontline healthcare workers are joining New Zealand Blood Service (NZ Blood) in saying ‘thank you’ to the country’s incredible blood donors for helping them save lives.

“We are thankful for our donor community 365 days of the year, they are our country’s unsung heroes,” says Asuka Burge, National Manager Marketing and Communications for NZ Blood. “While our donors may not be doctors or nurses, their presence is felt in so many lifesaving situations.

“We have heard a lot of talk about New Zealand’s team of five million, this is an extra special team of 110,000 that every year saves or improves the lives of over 29,000 fellow Kiwis.

“Across the country, our doctors and nurses have absolute confidence that in an emergency situation, or if a patient’s treatment requires blood or blood products, it will always be there for them and that is only because of our amazing donors,” says Ms Burge.

Every 18 minutes someone in New Zealand requires blood or plasma and to continue to keep up with demand, NZ Blood needs to grow the donor registry by 10% in the next 12-months.

Those interested in becoming a blood donor should download the app, visit nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325 (0800 GIVE BLOOD) and book an appointment to donate.

Thanks from our frontline health workers

This year, the frontline workers of the health care system would like to say a special thanks to dedicated blood donors.

Watch our World Blood Donor Day 'Thank you' Video

Emma Batistich, Pre-Hospital and Retrieval Medicine Doctor, Auckland Helicopter Trust

“We’re tasked to rescue critically unwell and injured patients 24/7. Blood donors are an integral part of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter team. Having blood donations on board helps us to save lives.”

Dr Jian Li, Haematology Registrar

“I get to work closely with transfusion specialists, nurses and laboratory staffs to provide safe blood products for patients across the country. Blood donors might not be in the room with us, but their presence is felt, every day.”

Dr Elizabeth Wilson, Emergency Medicine Registrar

“Emergency departments are always such a busy environment, and every day we see critically ill patients who need blood. Not only blood, they need plasma and they need platelets. I see first-hand what blood can do”

