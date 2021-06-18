Cloud 9 Three-year Anniversary Party

Cloud 9 Trampoline Park is celebrating its third anniversary this year, and they are having a party on the 3 July to celebrate!

The park is an extensive indoor activity and trampoline park in Taonui St. The building had been empty for some time, with it being a Murray’s Emporium until the time Cloud 9 started setting up in 2017 and opened in mid-2018.

“We’re delighted to reach this milestone,” says Nicholas Azevedo, the owner of the park. “I’d like to thank our amazing staff for all the hard work they put in – they are really amazing. And we’re of course really grateful to the Palmerston North community for supporting us.”

The park’s owners are keen to support the community back, so all online transaction fees are donated to local schools. Thousands of dollars have been donated to the schools that take part in the scheme.

They also have a ‘Wall of Fame’ on the Taonui St wall, which celebrates its jumping community.

The anniversary celebration on 3 July will include facepainting in the morning, with spot prizes all day. A barbeque will also provide sustenance for jumpers.

In the middle of the day the Jets are coming into the park to shoot some hoops with the jumpers! They’ll be bringing Benny the Bear who will have some spot prizes to give away. They will be jumping from 12-1 and will also be signing autographs.

