Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Volunteers Share Stories For National Volunteer Week

Friday, 18 June 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: Volunteering New Zealand

Volunteers have shared many touching moments of volunteering in the lead up to Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu National Volunteer Week (20-26 June).

Volunteering New Zealand ran a campaign called Connect our Hearts in which volunteers were invited to share some special moments.

“Volunteers often tell us they receive as much aroha as they give. Our social media campaign has captured some of those times when our heartstrings are pulled and we know how much difference we’re making to someone else,” says Volunteering New Zealand Chief Executive, Michelle Kitney.


Here are some of the stories:

Civil Defence response: Dellwyn Moylan, Ashburton District Council Civil Defence. Dellwyn was a Civil Defence volunteer during the late-May flood-induced State of Emergency in Mid-Canterbury. Based at Hakatere Marae, her role included registering evacuees, offering immediate help with their needs, and assisting them to settle into their stay. "When suddenly you are stranded away from home, family and friends, or if you have to leave the safety and security of your home because the flood is approaching it can be the small things that change how you feel. When people get simple things like clothing, toiletries, a phone charger for them to contact people they love, their faces and spirits lit up.”

A cause close to your heart: Jim Vince, Heart Kids Canterbury. “I have been involved with Heart Kids Canterbury ever since our granddaughter was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition 17 years ago. My granddaughter’s condition is for life so that is my motivation, as long as I am able. The satisfaction of helping someone through this time is well worth the effort and time spent.”

Making friends and sharing interests: Lydia Bristow, IHC, Wellington. Lydia does buddy volunteering and hangs out with Gio every week, and involves her dog Mac. “I got into volunteering to improve someone else's life, but ended up improving my own life too. Gio’s friendship is so refreshing, I look forward to our chats and laughing with Gio. Gio has taught me to enjoy the simple things in life again; he has taught me that human connection is so important for everyone.”

Helping people in need: Oonagh Daly, Coastguard Canterbury. Oonagh loves being part of a round-the-clock rescue service, to help people when they really need it. “Boaties can have confidence that someone will always be ready to help when the call goes out. Coastguard is a great organisation that pushes us to be our best and helps us train and keep gaining more skills.”

Social interaction and working together: Christopher Wong, Coeliac New Zealand, Auckland. CNZ understands the importance of social connections. It fosters different social groups across the country which work together to foster a strong network between members. CNZ collaborates alongside organisations from different industries to provide the best experience and value for its’ members. “Volunteering is a rewarding two-way process. On one hand, it gives you a wonderful opportunity to serve a group of your choice and provides a sense of purpose. On the other hand, volunteering allows you to meet other like-minded people, grow your social circle and improve your interpersonal skills.”

These stories, photos and more can be seen at: Facebook and Instagram and on the Volunteering New Zealand website.

© Scoop Media

Volunteering New Zealand

Volunteering New Zealand

Leaders of Volunteering

Volunteering New Zealand (VNZ) is an association of New Zealand organisations that have a commitment to volunteering, such as volunteer centres, national and other organisations.

Volunteering New Zealand's mission is to promote, support and advocate for volunteering.

Contact Volunteering New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 

Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 