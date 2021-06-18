Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Construction To Start On New Water Treatment Plant In Shotover Country

Friday, 18 June 2021, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is constructing a new water treatment plant in Shotover Country.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Pete Hansby said the new water treatment plant will ensure that the growing communities of Shotover Country, Lake Hayes Estate, Ladies Mile and Frankton Flats area will have a sufficient supply of safe drinking water well into the future.

The plant will be built next to the existing Shotover Country borefield near Headley Drive, with new pipelines connecting to the existing bore as well as the water infrastructure on Old School Road.

Work involves earthworks, construction of three new bores, and four new borehead enclosures, as well as the construction of the water treatment plant and installation of UV disinfection reactors and chlorine dosing equipment.

Mr Hansby said there may be some minor disruptions for those living nearby the construction site including an increase in construction traffic and noise.

“Intermittent noise can be expected however every effort will be made to keep it within permitted construction limits. The team will also be putting a strong focus on controlling dust and sediment while the work is underway.”

"For safety reasons, a section of the Queenstown Trail will be temporarily shifted towards the river approximately 10 metres from the current site. We’ll have plenty of signage in place so trail users know where to go and the original trail will be reinstated at the end of the project,” he said.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of residents while we complete this important work for our current and future local communities,” Mr Hansby said.

Once construction is complete, the area will be landscaped with a diverse range of native species, carefully chosen to help minimise any visual effects of the building. Fencing will also be put in place around the building and borefield area.

Construction is due to start Monday 21 June and is expected to take approximately 10 months.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 