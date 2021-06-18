Construction To Start On New Water Treatment Plant In Shotover Country

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is constructing a new water treatment plant in Shotover Country.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Pete Hansby said the new water treatment plant will ensure that the growing communities of Shotover Country, Lake Hayes Estate, Ladies Mile and Frankton Flats area will have a sufficient supply of safe drinking water well into the future.

The plant will be built next to the existing Shotover Country borefield near Headley Drive, with new pipelines connecting to the existing bore as well as the water infrastructure on Old School Road.

Work involves earthworks, construction of three new bores, and four new borehead enclosures, as well as the construction of the water treatment plant and installation of UV disinfection reactors and chlorine dosing equipment.

Mr Hansby said there may be some minor disruptions for those living nearby the construction site including an increase in construction traffic and noise.

“Intermittent noise can be expected however every effort will be made to keep it within permitted construction limits. The team will also be putting a strong focus on controlling dust and sediment while the work is underway.”

"For safety reasons, a section of the Queenstown Trail will be temporarily shifted towards the river approximately 10 metres from the current site. We’ll have plenty of signage in place so trail users know where to go and the original trail will be reinstated at the end of the project,” he said.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of residents while we complete this important work for our current and future local communities,” Mr Hansby said.

Once construction is complete, the area will be landscaped with a diverse range of native species, carefully chosen to help minimise any visual effects of the building. Fencing will also be put in place around the building and borefield area.

Construction is due to start Monday 21 June and is expected to take approximately 10 months.

