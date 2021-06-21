New Multicultural Council Established In Te Tai Poutini / West Coast Region

The Multicultural New Zealand (MNZ) whānau continues to grow

Te Tai Poutini West Coast Multicultural was established on the 19th of June 2021 in Greymouth. MNZ was invited by the community leaders from Reefton Hokitika, Westport, Moana and other regional towns to guide the establishment of this Regional Multicultural Council.

This Council will ensure people of all ethnicities celebrate their cultures with pride and confidence in their local communities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to New Coasters for their aroha and manaakitanga (hospitality) in hosting this gathering,” Says MNZ President, Pancha Narayanan

Pancha Narayanan, who facilitated the occasion, congratulated the local leaders from more than 15 different ethnicities for their courage, confidence and care in being willing to make the region a better place for their mokopuna (grandchildren). He expressed his gratitude to all the lovely people of the West Coast who turned up for the inaugural meeting to form this Regional Multicultural Council.

The needs of the community, purpose and approach of the new RMC were discussed and agreed upon, and the team is eager to get underway.

Well done West Coasters.

