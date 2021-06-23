Auckland To Host World-leading Medical Conference

· The 17th Congress of the Intestinal Rehabilitation & Transplant Association (CIRTA) is taking place in Auckland from 30 June – 2 July. · Experts will join the congress online and in-person at the Cordis Hotel to discuss the latest research and advances in intestinal failure management. · Dr Helen Evans from Starship Children’s Hospital worked with the Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB) to win the bid to host the congress.

The world’s leading congress on intestinal failure, rehabilitation and transplantation management is set to take place in Auckland next week.

The 17th Congress of the Intestinal Rehabilitation & Transplant Association (CIRTA) is being held at Auckland’s Cordis Hotel from 30 June – 2 July, bringing together international experts and researchers to discuss the challenges in managing intestinal failure.

Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB) — a division of Auckland Unlimited — worked with Dr Helen Evans, Head of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland to secure the rights to host the congress here. Tourism New Zealand also provided support for the bid.

An expert in the field of intestinal failure and transplant in Australasia, Dr Evans championed the creation of the National Intestinal Failure and Rehabilitation Service in New Zealand, which opened in 2015.

The service is the first of its kind in the world treating newborns, children and adults with intestinal failure and rehabilitation throughout the country.

Dr Evans says: “We are very excited to be bringing this congress to Auckland and putting New Zealand on the world stage.

“We have a fantastic programme this year incorporating a strong Allied Health component. Intestinal failure is complex and challenging to treat and the congress will bring together experts to share knowledge that will leave lasting legacies for patient care."

Close to 400 attendees have registered for the three-day programme which will take place as a hybrid event. This is the first time CIRTA is being held in New Zealand.

Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major and Business Events Richard Clarke says there are many benefits of hosting CIRTA in Auckland.

“Attracting and hosting medical congresses of this calibre shows Auckland is an innovative city. It provides us with another opportunity to showcase Auckland and what it has to offer visitors.

“At the same time, bringing together world-leading experts who will share the latest research to help improve the lives of New Zealanders, and others, living with this condition.”

Tourism New Zealand’s Global Manager of Business Events, Bjoern Spritzer says: “International conferences like this one have the potential to leave positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities and city hosting them.

“This is a real boost for Auckland and through the hybrid/virtual environment we can showcase New Zealand’s medical expertise on the world stage.”

NOTES About Dr Helen Evans Dr Helen Evans is currently Head of Department & Consultant Paediatric Hepatologist and Gastroenterologist at Starship Children’s Hospital.

She is an executive member of the New Zealand Society of Gastroenterology and paediatric representative on the Liver-Intestine Transplant Advisory Group for the Transplantation Society of Australia and New Zealand.

Dr Evans is also a member of the Intestinal Rehabilitation and Transplant Association and associate editor for Pediatric Transplantation. About Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB) ACB promotes and positions Auckland in domestic and international markets as a premium destination for business events, ranging from large-scale conferences and conventions to meetings, seminars, tradeshows and incentive travel.

It is a specialist unit within Auckland Unlimited with the objective of driving the growth of Auckland’s world-class business events sector.

Business events provide a platform to exchange knowledge and ideas, build relationships and attract investment and talent to Auckland.

