Christchurch Will Come Alive As 7 Grand Finalists Battle It Out To Gain The FMG Young Farmer Of The Year 2021 Title!

We are on the countdown to Grand Final!

When: Friday 2nd July 7.30 am

Where: Innovation Park, 185 Kirk Road, Templeton, Christchurch 7675

Taking over the Garden City from the 1st – 3rd of July, this is a prestigious event in the agriculture sector and one not to be missed. This year's event is particularly exciting after having to cancel the 2020 event due to COVID-19 and we are looking forward to once again coming together to celebrate and support our finalists and continue to promote the agricultural sector.

We are inviting you to join us for a jam-packed practical day on Friday 2nd July at Innovation Park to help share the journey of our seven finalists as they compete for the top spot. The popular practical day showcases the innovation and technology being used by farmers to produce food and fibre more efficiently. It involves the Grand Finalists working through hands-on tasks throughout modules hosted by our family of sponsors such as Ravensdown, Worksafe and MPI Biosecurity NZ to name a few, and includes a head-to-head where contestants race against each other to finish a practical task in a given time frame. Our finalists come from a variety of backgrounds, with individual strengths and weaknesses which makes for exciting viewing when they’re up against each other in the Grand Final arena. There are several first-time competitors in the running for the top spot, as well as old faces to the final. There are endless opportunities for great stories to be shared of our Grand Finalists.

Running alongside this competition will be the AgriKidsNZ and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition.

AgriKidsNZ involves primary aged children competing in teams of three in modules to try take out top team. Families and friends will be travelling from all over the country to support these young people.

FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year is a highly competitive competition for high-school aged children in teams of two. They sit an exam, compete in modules and the top 5 teams will go forward to our Friday Night Face-Off quiz before we find our Grand Champions.

You can read more about our FMG Young Farmer of the Year finalists here: https://bit.ly/3gQDSpp

A full schedule for the competition can be found here: https://bit.ly/3vLCtpA

© Scoop Media

