Update 3: Heavy Rain Situation

Issued at: 10:24am Sunday, 27th June 2021

Situation

An active front over the North Island slowly moves northeast today delivering heavy rain to western and central areas. An active cold front preceded by gale northwesterlies and followed by cold gale south to southwest winds is forecast to move up the South Island overnight tonight (Sunday) and the North Island on Monday, and these may approach severe gale at times. Additionally, snow is forecast to lower to about 100 metres across the lower South Island with snow accumulations possibly reaching warning criteria above 200 metres in parts of Southland and Fiordland. Please note, gale to severe gale south to southwest winds are expected to bring bitterly cold conditions across much of the South Island causing stress to livestock, and snow is also forecast to affect many South Island roads and passes making driving conditions hazardous. Finally, large south to southwest waves are expected to spread northwards over coastal areas of New Zealand on Monday and Tuesday. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest Watches and Warnings in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Warning for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



Area: Eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and the ranges of Gisborne

Valid: 10:00am Sunday to 11:00pm Sunday

Expect 80 to 110mm to accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour.

For rain and river data visit the gdc website: https://www.gdc.govt.nz/environment/maps-and-data

