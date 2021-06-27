Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued For Hautere/Te Horo Residents

Sunday, 27 June 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Nearly 300 residents in the Hautere/Te Horo community on the Kāpiti Coast are being advised to boil their tap water before use as a precautionary measure following the recent heavy rainfall.

Infrastructure Services Group Manager Sean Mallon says that the poor weather conditions have made the water turbidity higher than normal.

“High turbidity makes it harder for the treatment process to kill all the micro-organisms that might be in the water and this can make the water unsafe to drink.

“Because of this, we are advising residents who access the Hautere/Te Horo public water supply to boil all water used for drinking, making up infant formula or ice, preparing food and cleaning teeth as a precautionary measure.

“If affected residents are unable to boil their water, they can treat it by adding 5 drops of plain, unscented household bleach to 1 litre of water and leaving it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking.

“Water should be boiled even if it already smells of chlorine when it comes out of the tap.”

“Employers should ensure that they provide their staff with drink boiled or bottled water while the precautionary boil water notice is in place,” Mr Mallon said.

The boil water notice for the Hautere/Te Horo public water supply is likely to be in place for about a week. The Council is advising anyone showing signs of illness to seek advice from their doctor or to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Mr Mallon said Council staff are delivering boil water notices to affected households in the Hautere/Te Horo area today.

“If people have any concerns or questions about the boil water notice for Hautere/Te Horo they are advised to call the Council on 04 296 4700 or email kapiti.council@kapiticoast.govt.nz.”

The Council has plans, as part of its drinking water safety and resilience programme, to improve water treatment plant processes to remove turbidity. Work on the Hautere/Te Horo scheme improvements commenced in June 2021 and are due for completion prior to July 2022.

For more information about the Hautere/Te Horo boil water notice visit https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/services/a-z-council-services-and-facilities/waters/water-supply/restrictions-and-boil-water-notices/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid:Trans-Tasman bubble suspended as Covid cases spread

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories has been paused until Tuesday. COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the decision follows updated public health advice from officials... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Barriers Facing Female Country Musicians, And The Weekly Playlist

Like no other performer in popular culture, Dolly Parton is loved and respected by people from opposite ends of the political spectrum, and every point in between. Her hits stopped coming a while ago, though... More>>

 



Media: Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The Radio New Zealand Charter

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on its inquiry into the review of the Radio New Zealand Charter. Radio New Zealand Limited (RNZ) was established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995 as an independent multimedia organisation and Crown entity. ... More>>

Hate Speech: Social Cohesion Programme To Address Incitement Of Hatred And Discrimination

The Government is launching a significant programme of work to strengthen social cohesion in New Zealand and create a safer, more inclusive society. Thework is part of the wider response to recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain... More>>

ALSO:

National: Minister Little All Out Of Answers On Mental Health

In Parliament today Health Minister Andrew Little had few answers to my questions on the mental health crisis Labour has allowed to balloon in their nearly four years in Government, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 