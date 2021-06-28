SWELL WARNING Wellington South Coast And Wairarapa

IMPACTS FORECASTED:

Further modelling shows that the impacts from this event could be similar to the wave inundation that was experienced during the 2013 Matariki Storm.

Detailed modelling suggests that tomorrow morning’s high tide is likely to have impacts similar to what was experienced in last year’s Owhiro Bay event (waves overtopping and road debris). More significant impacts are expected TOMORROW EVENING (similar to the coastal inundation experienced during the 2013 Matariki storm).

People living close to swell and surf exposed coastlines should be prepared for the likely possibility of wave overtopping and flooding of roads, potential damage to property, deposition of debris, and driftwood, sand and gravel making access difficult or dangerous and possible road closures. Those people whose homes have been impacted by past swell and storm events, should be prepared for these potential impacts again.

POTENTIAL AFFECTED AREAS:

The WELLINGTON SOUTH COAST area including: Owhiro Bay, Island Bay, Houghton Bay, Lyall Bay, Moa Point, Reef, Flax, Eve and Breaker Bays, Seatoun and Karaka Bays.

Large waves are expected in the inner harbour area, Petone and Eastbourne however the impacts are not expected to be as significant as that for the South Coast.

The SOUTH AND EAST WAIRARAPA COAST including: Ocean Beach - Palliser Bay, Lake Onoke (mouth and spit), Lake Ferry, Te Kopi, Whatarangi, Ngawi, Mangatoetoe, Cape Palliser, Riversdale, Castlepoint, Whakataki, Mataikona, and Mataikona Road.

ADVICE TO THE PUBLIC:

• If your home has been impacted by past swell and storm events or have concerns, arrange

accommodation with friends and family from Tuesday late afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.

• If you cannot arrange accommodation, call your local council for assistance.

• Prepare a 24-hour grab bag with supplies relevant to your family in case you have to leave with short notice.

• Move important items out of harm’s way.

• Avoid affected areas.

• Stay out of the water and avoid walking on or near beaches and shorelines.

• Take extra care on coastal roads.

• Bring pets inside.

• Check on neighbours who might need some support.

• For road debris or damage contact your local council.

• For serious, life safety issues, contact 111.

• Keep up to date with the latest warning information through the WREMO Facebook

(@WREMOnz) and MetService NZ Twitter and Facebook (@MetService)

