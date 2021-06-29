Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tamaki Primary School And Freemasons Plant 800 Trees

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: Freemasons

Twenty school children from Tamaki Primary School in Panmure, and Freemasons from the Auckland area have planted 800 native trees in a single morning to help prevent erosion on a South Auckland farm.

Photo shows: Judith Miller, Chief Executive, Freemasons Foundation, planting with Savanna (left) and Azalea (right) from Tamaki Primary School

The project was made possible after The Freemasons Foundation made a substantial donation to the schools-based Trees for Survival programme that grows and plants native trees along waterways and on erosion-prone hillsides.

As well as this financial support, Freemasons also work with local schools to actively help with the planting, thus working in the community on two levels.

The planted natives, including mahoe and cabbage trees, had been grown from seedlings by the children at Tamaki Primary School.

Foundation Chair, Mark Winger, says the organisation has a strong charitable and community focus and this is another avenue for Freemasons to step up.

“We see Trees for Survival as an extremely valuable hands-on programme that helps today’s young people better understand and appreciate the environment.

“And as a Foundation, we take great pride and delight in helping young people to study and achieve at the highest levels. That’s why we donate between $1 and $1.5 million each year to the areas of research, education, culture and community health.”

Trees for Survival is an environmental education programme that involves young school children growing and planting native trees to restore natural habitats and help control soil erosion.

It is active in 141 NZ schools with over 5,000 NZ school children involved.

National Manager, Dennis Millard, said the Foundation’s donation is ‘significant’ and will add immense value to the programme.

“Our programme offers so much more than ticking the carbon-credit box: we are out there with school-children, local community and sponsors, doing educational and practical environmental restoration work through native tree plantings.

“A donation like the Foundation’s means more children can grow their knowledge of the natural environment, and feel part of a larger environmental restoration effort through the planting of thousands more native trees.”

 

