Consultation Delayed For Draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Consultation on the draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw
will open in two weeks due to procedural delays.
Consultation was due to open on 1 July. Instead, an
extraordinary Council meeting will be held next week to
consider an amended statement of proposal, including a draft
bylaw and summary.
The draft bylaw proposes to
prohibit motor vehicles on the beach between the Awatere and
Waima (Ure) River mouths with an exemption for boat
launching at Marfells and Ward beaches. When submissions
open, the public is encouraged to make a submission through
the Council’s website. Alternatively, hard copies of the
submission forms are available at the Council offices in
Blenheim and Picton.
For more information about the
draft bylaw, including options considered and how to make a
submission, please visit www.marlborough.govt.nz
