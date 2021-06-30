Consultation Delayed For Draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw

Consultation on the draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw will open in two weeks due to procedural delays. Consultation was due to open on 1 July. Instead, an extraordinary Council meeting will be held next week to consider an amended statement of proposal, including a draft bylaw and summary.

The draft bylaw proposes to prohibit motor vehicles on the beach between the Awatere and Waima (Ure) River mouths with an exemption for boat launching at Marfells and Ward beaches. When submissions open, the public is encouraged to make a submission through the Council’s website. Alternatively, hard copies of the submission forms are available at the Council offices in Blenheim and Picton.

For more information about the draft bylaw, including options considered and how to make a submission, please visit www.marlborough.govt.nz

