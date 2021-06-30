Elected Members Adopt New Fees And Charges Schedule
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 4:29 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) elected members
have voted to adopt the Fees and Charges Review 2021 today
at Full Council Meeting, with a new schedule of fees and
charges to take effect from 1 July.
The Fees and
Charges Review 2021 proposed a 10% to 15% increase in hourly
rates for planning services, building consents, resource
management engineering and other matters, and the change
allows Council to achieve a fairer funding split between
private users of the services and public
ratepayers.
Five submissions were received on the
matter during public consultation in March and April of
2021, with a Hearing of submissions held on 14 May and
deliberations continuing until 3 June.
The new
schedule will ensure customers pay the reasonable cost of
services provided to them by Council, and without the
increase in hourly rates, an increase in rates equivalent to
$1.1M (1.2%) would have been
required.
