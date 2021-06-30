Elected Members Adopt New Fees And Charges Schedule

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) elected members have voted to adopt the Fees and Charges Review 2021 today at Full Council Meeting, with a new schedule of fees and charges to take effect from 1 July.

The Fees and Charges Review 2021 proposed a 10% to 15% increase in hourly rates for planning services, building consents, resource management engineering and other matters, and the change allows Council to achieve a fairer funding split between private users of the services and public ratepayers.

Five submissions were received on the matter during public consultation in March and April of 2021, with a Hearing of submissions held on 14 May and deliberations continuing until 3 June.

The new schedule will ensure customers pay the reasonable cost of services provided to them by Council, and without the increase in hourly rates, an increase in rates equivalent to $1.1M (1.2%) would have been required.

