Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

West Coast Encourages Kiwis To Get ‘Hands On’

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Development West Coast

In the face of uncertainty around the trans-Tasman bubble the West Coast has launched a domestic marketing campaign giving Kiwis the chance to win a ‘Hands On’ West Coast adventure.

“Australians have traditionally been our biggest international market during the winter period,” says Development West Coast (DWC) chief executive Heath Milne.

“Prior to the pandemic, they would typically inject around $8-10m into the West Coast economy during the months of July, August and September.

“With the current uncertainty around the trans-Tasman bubble, the importance of the domestic market over the winter period takes on even greater significance.”

Post-Covid, the West Coast has been relatively successful at attracting domestic visitors.

Domestic spending was up 71 per cent for the year to May 2021. This was the second highest increase in the country, behind Queenstown, according to data from MarketView.

“While it’s great to see so many Kiwis visiting the Coast,the reality is we need more to help fill the spending hole left by internationaltourists,” says DWC Chief Executive Heath Milne.

The West Coast has been one of the hardest-hit regions of New Zealand by the COVID-19 border closures.

To encourage more domestic visitors to the region, DWC has just launched a campaign to promote West Coast ‘must do activities’ giving Kiwis the chance to win a ‘Hands On’ West Coast adventure for their family.

The competition showcases tourism operators and activities from Karamea to Haast. Entrants select their top five West Coast experiences to be in to win their dream holiday.

“We want to show that you don’t need to travel overseas for world-class experiences. The West Coast is brimming with award-winning activities and stunning landscapes,” says Mr Milne.

Last week TripAdvisor released its 2021 Travellers Awards, with Heli Hiking on Fox Glacier recognised as the ‘Top out of the ordinary experience in the world’ - beating out activities such as a husky safari in Finland and swimming with sharks in Hawaii.

Mr Milne says many people are not aware of the amazing activities we have in our backyard.

“There is something for everyone on the West Coast, and winter is a great time to visit.

“If relaxation is your thing, you can soak in a hot spring at Maruia surrounded by the snow-capped Southern Alps and lush native bush.”

Maruia Hot Springs was recognised as the top Luxury Thermal Resort Spa at the most recent World Luxury Spa Awards.

“The West Coast is full of world-class activities for you and your family to experience,” says Mr Milne.

To enter the Hands On competition visit: www.westcoast.co.nz/hands-on/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Development West Coast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 