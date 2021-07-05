Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Salvation Army Calls For Support As Winter Hits Hard For Vulnerable People

Monday, 5 July 2021, 5:58 am
Press Release: Salvation Army

For most of us, winter is a time to hunker down in the warmth and comfort of our homes. But for many New Zealanders even those ‘lucky enough’ to have accommodation, winter can exacerbate existing problems, like financial insecurity, unhealthy homes, mental distress and addictions.

Around a third of Kiwi homes are too cold over the winter, leading to serious health implications, especially for the elderly or very young. Forty six percent of people live in homes that are damp and mouldy. Nearly half of New Zealand children are sleeping in bedrooms that are too cold. Thirty thousand children are hospitalised every year for winter-related illnesses, including asthma, pneumonia and bronchitis.

It can feel like there’s no way out for those in financial hardship. Electricity costs have risen by 20 to 30 percent. Faced with the choice between a warm house and a full stomach, which would you choose?

People are stressed and anxious about their lives in this time of the pandemic. But The Salvation Army, Te Ope Whakaora (The Army that Brings Life), believe that we can make a difference, but we need your help.

Every day there’s more for us to do; our workload increased by 254 percent over the last year. That meant more financial mentoring and social work sessions, more Positive Lifestyle Programmes and more addiction support than ever before. We helped 1774 clients and families into warm, safe homes. Our financial mentors saw clients who were in debt to the tune of $2.7 million last year; their workload increased by a third.

The Salvation Army is there through many challenges in people’s lives. And we are there to celebrate the good times, too. Our clients become part of The Salvation Army whānau.

With your help, we can be there for them and for those still in need. Please donate to The Salvation Army Winter Appeal today at www.salvationarmy.org.nz/winterappeal

© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 

Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 