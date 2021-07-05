Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

It’s Time To Stop And Smell The Rosé. Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough.

Monday, 5 July 2021, 7:20 pm
Press Release: Garden Marlborough

Garden Marlborough are delighted to announce this year’s keynote speaker – Auckland-based plant aficionado Suzanne Turley.

Suzanne and Ermanno

One of New Zealand's most sought-after landscape design studios, Suzanne Turley Landscapes has been creating stunning outdoor spaces for 25 years. Suzanne specialises in large scale high-end residential projects, resorts, hospitality, urban design and boutique private gardens including Huka Lodge and The Hills in Arrowtown.

For the last decade her firm has been joined by Ermanno Cattaneo, an Italian trained architect whose formal education and sophisticated European sensibility has added an extra dimension to the studio’s offering.

Where Suzanne administers her unparalleled knowledge of plants, Ermanno specialises in the delineation of master plans, the layout of spaces and connections, and the architectural composition and architectural detail of the garden.

Suzanne and Ermanno will take visitors to Garden Marlborough on a visual tour of some of their projects to give an exclusive insight behind the scenes of Aotearoa’s contemporary private gardens.

"We are honoured to have been invited to be a part of Garden Marlborough 2021. Ermanno and I look forward to meeting other garden enthusiasts." Suzanne Turley.

“Garden Marlborough are thrilled to bring this dynamic duo to headline this year’s event,” says President Tim Crawford. “Their expertise will complement our festival programme of world class garden tours, workshops and social events perfectly. We can’t wait to welcome all our guests to sunny Marlborough.”

Suzanne and Ermanno will present their lecture at Marlborough’s ASB Theatre on Friday 6 Nov.

WHO: For twenty-eight years, Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough has promoted the pleasures and benefits of gardening to a New Zealand and international audience.

WHERE: Set in the heart of the beautiful Marlborough region, the four-day festival in November sells over 4,000 tickets to a packed schedule of garden tours, educational workshops and social events.

WHEN: This year’s event runs from 4-7 November. Tickets go on sale 26 July via the event website

www.gardenmarlborough.co.nz

PRICE: Tickets range from $40-$145

For more information on Suzanne Turley visit https://www.suzanneturley.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Garden Marlborough on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 

Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 