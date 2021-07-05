It’s Time To Stop And Smell The Rosé. Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough.

Garden Marlborough are delighted to announce this year’s keynote speaker – Auckland-based plant aficionado Suzanne Turley.

Suzanne and Ermanno

One of New Zealand's most sought-after landscape design studios, Suzanne Turley Landscapes has been creating stunning outdoor spaces for 25 years. Suzanne specialises in large scale high-end residential projects, resorts, hospitality, urban design and boutique private gardens including Huka Lodge and The Hills in Arrowtown.

For the last decade her firm has been joined by Ermanno Cattaneo, an Italian trained architect whose formal education and sophisticated European sensibility has added an extra dimension to the studio’s offering.

Where Suzanne administers her unparalleled knowledge of plants, Ermanno specialises in the delineation of master plans, the layout of spaces and connections, and the architectural composition and architectural detail of the garden.

Suzanne and Ermanno will take visitors to Garden Marlborough on a visual tour of some of their projects to give an exclusive insight behind the scenes of Aotearoa’s contemporary private gardens.

"We are honoured to have been invited to be a part of Garden Marlborough 2021. Ermanno and I look forward to meeting other garden enthusiasts." Suzanne Turley.

“Garden Marlborough are thrilled to bring this dynamic duo to headline this year’s event,” says President Tim Crawford. “Their expertise will complement our festival programme of world class garden tours, workshops and social events perfectly. We can’t wait to welcome all our guests to sunny Marlborough.”

Suzanne and Ermanno will present their lecture at Marlborough’s ASB Theatre on Friday 6 Nov.

WHO: For twenty-eight years, Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough has promoted the pleasures and benefits of gardening to a New Zealand and international audience.

WHERE: Set in the heart of the beautiful Marlborough region, the four-day festival in November sells over 4,000 tickets to a packed schedule of garden tours, educational workshops and social events.

WHEN: This year’s event runs from 4-7 November. Tickets go on sale 26 July via the event website

www.gardenmarlborough.co.nz

PRICE: Tickets range from $40-$145

For more information on Suzanne Turley visit https://www.suzanneturley.co.nz/

