Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga Engineer Struck Off

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Engineering New Zealand

Engineering New Zealand has upheld a complaint by Tauranga City Council against engineer Bruce Cameron relating to residential property developments in the Tauranga area between 2015 and 2016. Most of the services Mr Cameron provided were to do with residential retaining walls, foundation designs and construction monitoring.

An Engineering New Zealand Disciplinary Committee ordered Mr Cameron be removed from the Chartered Professional Engineers register on 25 June 2019 with no option for reinstatement for two years. He was also ordered to pay $19,000 towards the costs of the investigation.

The Disciplinary Committee’s decision was issued in 2019 but has not been published until now due to appeals by Mr Cameron. Mr Cameron’s appeal to the Chartered Professional Engineers Council in 2019 was dismissed and his appeal to the District Court was withdrawn in late June 2021.

The Disciplinary Committee said the engineering services provided by Mr Cameron did not meet the standard expected of a Chartered Professional Engineer.

“We find that Mr Cameron has not acted as a reasonable Chartered Professional Engineer and breached his professional obligations to act competently and behave appropriately.”

The Committee said his departures from what could be expected of a reasonable engineer were “serious” and breaches “at the upper end of the scale”.

The Committee said Mr Cameron frequently was uncooperative responding to Tauranga City Council’s requests for further information during the building consent process. It also noted that the Council “raised numerous concerns about the standard of Mr Cameron’s work” including inadequate designs and calculation errors.

“While some examples may seem relatively minor, others are much more concerning. Taken together, they demonstrate an overwhelming lack of rigour and attention to quality practice that is of significant concern to us.

“Instead of reflecting on his practice and improving, Mr Cameron continued to operate with the same lack of care, often repeating the same errors previously identified by the Council.

“The scale of Mr Cameron’s misconduct, his apparent lack of insight into his actions and his unwillingness to change throughout this process deeply concerns us.”

The Disciplinary Committee also said it is not acceptable for engineers to be “rude or obstructive in the manner that Mr Cameron has been” in dealing with building consenting authorities.

The two-year removal period ordered by the Disciplinary Committee has now expired, meaning Mr Cameron is entitled to re-apply for registration. Mr Cameron is not currently registered as a Chartered Professional Engineer.

Read the decision.

Notes to reporters

Engineering New Zealand is New Zealand's professional body for engineers, with more than 22,000 members. We represent – and regulate – our members. We also act as the Registration Authority for Chartered Professional Engineers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Engineering New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 



Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 