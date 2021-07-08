Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Govt Plan To Electrify Rail To Levin A Win For Rail Campaign

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 6:55 am
Press Release: Gwynn Compton

Kāpiti Coast commuter rail campaigner Gwynn Compton has hailed the Government’s announcement of fast-tracking for a business case for extending commuter rail services through to Levin via electrification as a huge win for his Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign and great news for commuters from both districts.

“The news that the Government is looking to fast-track the electrification of the commuter rail network through to Levin is fantastic news for commuters throughout both Kāpiti and Horowhenua,” says Mr Compton.

“With our districts growing quickly, the need to provide fast, frequent, and environmentally friendly commuter rail services to meet that growth was only ever going to get more urgent. As someone who has been passionately campaigning for the Wellington metropolitan rail network to be extended north of Waikanae, this is a huge win.”

Gwynn Compton says that electrification to Levin is only the first step, and the Government should also look to lock in a longer term plan to electrify the North Island Main Trunk line through to Palmerston North and provide more regular inter-city services.

“With the western corridor of the lower North Island experiencing rapid growth, having an integrated approach to public transport between Wellington and Palmerston North that helps people move quickly both north and south is vital.”

More information about Gwynn Compton’s Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign is available at www.kapitihorowhenuarail.co.nz

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


