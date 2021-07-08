Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Connecting The Dots On The Northern Corridor Improvements Project: Excavation Work To Join SH1 And SH18 Begins

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 10:14 am
Press Release: NZTA

From next week there will be lane changes for people using the Northern Motorway as 16,000m3 of material, the equivalent of six Olympic sized swimming pools, is excavated to create an underpass providing a direct connection between SH1 and SH18 as part of Auckland’s Northern Corridor Improvements (NCI) project.


“The underpass will provide a direct motorway to motorway connection for people travelling from the north heading west. When NCI is complete, it will be the final link of the western ring route”, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency National Manager Infrastructure Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

Construction of the underpass began just over two years ago and is being built using a ‘top-down’ construction method which means that the roof and walls are constructed first and then the material under the roof excavated and taken away.

“With the majority of the walls and roof now complete, we have reached the stage where excavation can begin. The remainder of the walls and roof of the underpass will continue to be built in the coming months and will eventually become the lanes of the motorway above for vehicles travelling in both directions on SH1,” says Andy Thackwray.

With the underpass measuring 120m long, it falls just short of the requirements to be classed as a permanent tunnel. However, excavation of the material falls under the tunnelling and mining regulations and requires a crew of 30 people with specialised skills to work in an underground construction environment.

To enable this work to be carried out, there will be several changes for drivers travelling southbound on SH1. From the morning of 12 July, the southbound off-ramp at Upper Harbour Highway will return to its original position approximately 400m further south (see map below). This change means the team can move their work area to the middle of the motorway where they can finish building the roof and walls of the underpass and so that excavation can take place.

The speed limit will temporarily be reduced to 80km per hour from Greville interchange through to Constellation interchange for the duration of work.

“Our team need to enter and exit the work area directly from the motorway live lanes which is a significant safety risk. By lowering the speed limit, it will help keep drivers as well as our team safe,’ says Mr Thackwray.

“While traffic will be switching back to its original layout, we ask drivers to be patient as people get used to the adjustment.”

Once completed, NCI will provide a transport upgrade for the Albany and North Shore community, with the Northern Busway being extended from Constellation to Albany Station. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport. It will deliver more than 7kms of walking and cycling paths and a wide range of local road and park connections. Work is planned to be completed by the end of 2022.

For more on the Northern Corridor Improvements project, click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The J&J Vaccine Isn’t An Ideal Back-up Option, And Haiti

The news that Medsafe has given approval to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine means the government is finally putting a backup plan in place, after the series of close shaves it has been experiencing of late in getting its deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine. Around the world, Pfizer has become the preferred choice – highly efficacious in preventing serious illness and death, even against the Delta variant, and with (so far) no sign of the rare but serious side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 