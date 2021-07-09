Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Making Boxing Accessible For All In Addington

Friday, 9 July 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

Riverside Boxing Club has received a grant from NZCT of $20,690 towards buying new uniforms and equipment, as well as providing a salary for head coach, trainer, and manager Phil Shatford.

Having produced more than fifty New Zealand Boxing Champions, Addington's Riverside Boxing Club is one of the most successful amateur clubs in New Zealand and continues to encourage young kids who want to give boxing a go. As Phil Shatford commented, “Riverside Boxing club started up in my garage in 1999, then moved to the back of a pub called Harry's on Gloucester. Our club motto is 'work hard, stay humble' and it has shaped many of our kids who have grown to be well regarded within the local community.

“It is very important to make the sport accessible to everyone in the community, so we try wherever possible to provide equipment and training gear to limit additional costs to parents. Provision of use of gloves and boxing training equipment by the club encourages the participation of youth from disadvantaged backgrounds to join the sport of amateur boxing. This grant will help ensure that all the kids are able to take part without having to worry about purchasing equipment, because we will be supplying them with safe and high-quality training gear.

“Participating and training in boxing gives kids goals and teaches them respect and discipline. It helps them feel both part of a team and the wider community. Boxing not only involves great physical fitness, but also great mental training. Having new uniforms to wear at tournaments will give the kids a sense of accomplishment and pride, as well as making them feel like they are a part of a team.

“Encouraging more kids to take part in amateur boxing will be beneficial to our sporting community and keep the sport of boxing alive during these testing times. We would like to see more kids in our gym compete in amateur boxing tournaments and we want to help everyone reach their champion potential in and out of the gym.”

As one of New Zealand's most successful amateur coaches, a former NZ Coach, and NZ Commonwealth Games & Olympic Games head coach, Phil is a huge asset to the club, as well as being an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Funding his role will mean that Phil can put more time into developing young boxers and managing the club's growth. The other trainers and probationary trainers will now be able to upskill and Phil will be able to hold more training camps, organize sparring sessions within the boxing community, and travel to and from tournaments within New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Legacy Of Rockabilly, Plus A Playlist

Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>




 
 


Transport: Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today... More>>



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 