Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reducing Harm From Alcohol In Kāpiti – Research To Uncover Issues

Monday, 12 July 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council has started work to explore whether a Local Alcohol Policy for Kāpiti could reduce alcohol related harm in the community.

Local Alcohol Policies are commonly used by councils to better manage the sale and supply of alcohol in communities. A Local Alcohol Policy can specify things like how far licenced premises can be from public facilities, how many types of licences can be issued in the district, and hours of trading.

A Local Alcohol Policy could set different rules in different areas to reflect each community’s views, character, needs and values.

Group Manager for Strategy, Growth and Recovery Natasha Tod says the negative impacts of alcohol have been a long-standing concern in the community. The results and impacts of binge drinking, public intoxication and addiction are of particular worry.

“While lots of people do use alcohol responsibly we have heard many times over the years from the community, the Police and our health partners that alcohol is causing enough problems to warrant Council exploring steps to reduce harm,” Ms Tod says.

“The harms and costs of alcohol are met by the local community. A Local Alcohol Policy could help reduce these social and financial costs and that is what we’ll be exploring in the next few months.”

Developing a Local Alcohol Policy for Kāpiti will be done in several phases set out in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

Phase one will be to work with Regional Public Health and Police to develop a research report to identify alcohol issues, present the community’s views on alcohol and the licensing controls available, and assess if a Local Alcohol Policy would be beneficial for Kāpiti. The research report will be prepared in the second part of 2021 and will involve community input.

Councillors will then consider the report and if a Policy is agreed as an appropriate approach to the issue, it will be developed and released for public consultation in 2022.

According to Alcohol Healthwatch over 60 per cent of New Zealand councils have Local Alcohol Policies, with more going through the process.

“This is not a particularly fast process and we expect it to take between two and three years to complete,” Ms Tod says. “If we go ahead with a Local Alcohol Policy, once it is in place the licensing body must consider it when making decisions about licensing applications.”

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/local-alcohol-policy find more information.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Legacy Of Rockabilly, Plus A Playlist

Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>




 
 

National: Launch Campaign To Demand The Debate For All New Zealanders

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says New Zealanders are being left out of important decisions by the Labour Government and today she has launched a campaign for Kiwis to ‘Demand the debate’... More>>


Transport: Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today... More>>



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 