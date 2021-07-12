Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keep An Eye Out For Unexpected Hazards As Wet And Windy Conditions Hit The Upper North

Monday, 12 July 2021, 2:25 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Motorists in Northland are advised to drive to the conditions and follow all posted road signs with a heavy rain warning in place for the area which may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

“There’s already some low-level surface flooding around SH10 near Kaeo and with more rain forecast this evening, we urge all road users to take particular care and be prepared for unexpected disruptions on the road network,” says Wayne Sharplin Waka Kotahi Journey Manager for Northland.

MetService is forecasting another 70mm to 90mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

Slips may also pose a hazard, with one minor slip (approx. 5 cubic metres) falling on SH11 this morning, between Opua and Kawakawa in the Lemon’s Hill area.

In addition, severe gales gusting as much as 120km/h are expected in some places, with a strong wind warning in force for Northland and northern parts of Auckland.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. People should plan ahead by checking the forecast before heading out, and keeping an eye on our website, particularly those driving high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Waka Kotahi will be actively monitoring the situation with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react if the situation requires.

Updates will be provided via the Waka Kotahi website and Twitter account.

