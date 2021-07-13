Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Urged To Develop Alternate Water Source

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is urging Watercare to reduce its reliance on the Waikato River by developing a new water source.

The Council is one of 39 submitters who have opposed Watercare’s application to take a further 150 million litres of water per day from the river. The application was originally made to the Waikato Regional Council but was referred to a Board of Inquiry in June 2020.

Other submitters opposed include Federated Farmers, Waipā District Council, Waikato River Authority, Waikato-Tainui and the Director General of Conservation Waikato.

Submitters have raised concerns on a range of issues, including effects on cultural values, potential impacts on the health of the river, and a potential shortage of available water over the long term and associated effects on the region’s economy. Of the 55 submitters, 70% oppose the application.

Hamilton City Council has opposed Watercare’s request to ensure the city “has a voice at the table” and not because it point-blank opposes a further water take, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said.

“It’s the extent of the proposed take we’re concerned about. We recognise and support the need for Auckland to urgently access water in the short-term and we will continue to help Auckland as much as we can. But that comes with an important rider,” she said.

“Our city cannot support a 35-year resource consent which would see plenty of water for Auckland but which could limit the availability of water for others in the long term, and therefore compromise the economy of Hamilton and the wider region. That’s what we’re concerned about.”

Hamilton City’s existing resource consent expires in 2044 and the city says its existing allocation from the Waikato River should provide just enough water until then. In June last year, Hamilton provided the short-term release of some of its allocation to Auckland to help the city deal with acute water shortages.

But long-term population projections show future water demand for Hamilton and the wider region will exceed Hamilton City Council’s existing allocation beyond 2044. So in future, Hamilton will have less – if any – water to spare, and will need to secure additional water from the Waikato River to accommodate that long- term growth.

“If Watercare gets a 35-year consent, there will be limited availability of water in the Waikato River which potentially locks Hamilton and Hamilton industry out of a critical resource. That is unacceptable to our Council and really should be unacceptable to everyone. Hamilton and the Waikato contribute a huge amount to the national economy and we need to continue doing that,” she said.

The city’s position is supported by economist Dr Doug Fairgray of Market Economics who provided expert evidence to the Board. He notes Watercare’s economic evidence focuses almost exclusively on what the proposed take would mean for Auckland’s medium-term economic future. He says there is minimal consideration of implications for economies and communities in the Waikato, and of the long-term and very long-term implications.

Mayor Southgate however remains confident a “pragmatic and workable” solution will be found that meets Auckland’s needs, while protecting the city’s economy and the health of the river.

“Our aim is to work together with Watercare and Iwi to find a way through and I’m confident we can do that within this process. That’s why we’re at the table.”

In its evidence, Hamilton wants to limit the term of the Watercare consent to 20 years and ensure that, by the end of 20 years, that water take is substantially reduced. Hamilton also wants Watercare to report on practical steps taken during the during the term of its consent to move to an alternative supply source.

“Watercare says that over the long-term, an alternative source of water will be needed to deal with Auckland’s growth and that is most likely a desalination plant. What we haven’t seen is a commitment to establish that alternative within a defined timeframe.” Mayor Southgate said.

“Whatever the alternative solution, we believe any consent must be conditional on Auckland making measurable progress towards that alternative and gradually reducing its reliance on the river. We need that water ourselves to support the Waikato’s future.”

Mayor Southgate said it is critical that any decision keeps the health of the Waikato River “front and centre”.

“Given what’s at stake, economically, environmentally and culturally, Council is seeking a solution that will allow both regions to prosper on terms that are culturally acceptable.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 