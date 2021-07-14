Information Sought Following Firearms Incident In Napier

Police investigating a firearms incident in Napier are seeking information

from the public.

A group in a car stopped outside an address on Kennedy Road and fired shots

at the house at 1pm on Saturday 10 July.

No-one was injured in the incident. It is believed the parties involved are

known to each other and this was not a random attack.

After shooting at the house the alleged offenders have driven off towards the

intersection of Kennedy Road and Lamason Street.

While the team investigating the incident are following a number of strong

leads, Police are looking for information from witnesses to help identify the

alleged offenders.

The investigation team would also like to hear from people in relation to

sightings of a Green Honda Stream that was in the area at the time of the

incident.

“A number of people have stopped in their cars while the incident unfolded.

We would like to speak to these people and we also ask that anyone who may

have filmed the incident to share it with us,” Detective Sergeant Heath

Jones said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference file

number 210710/6825. Information can also be shared anonymously via

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

