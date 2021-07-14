Information Sought Following Firearms Incident In Napier
Police investigating a firearms incident in Napier are
seeking information
from the public.
A group in a
car stopped outside an address on Kennedy Road and fired
shots
at the house at 1pm on Saturday 10 July.
No-one was injured in the incident. It is
believed the parties involved are
known to each other and this was not a random attack.
After shooting at the
house the alleged offenders have driven off towards
the
intersection of Kennedy Road and Lamason Street.
While the team investigating the incident are
following a number of strong
leads, Police are looking for information from witnesses to help identify the
alleged offenders.
The investigation team would
also like to hear from people in relation to
sightings of a Green Honda Stream that was in the area at the time of the
incident.
“A number of people have stopped in
their cars while the incident unfolded.
We would like to speak to these people and we also ask that anyone who may
have filmed the incident to share it with us,” Detective Sergeant Heath
Jones said.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference
file
number 210710/6825. Information can also be shared anonymously via
Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.