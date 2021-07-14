Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton's Humming: All Blacks And Sell-out Concert Head To The City

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton will be abuzz this weekend as two international rugby matches and a sell-out concert head to the city.

Saturday (17 July) will see the All Blacks second test against the Flying Fijians at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, and Tonga playing Samoa in an RWC 2023 Qualifying match prior.

And the L.A.B concert – which sold out within minutes – will grace the 6000-seat Claudelands Arena for the third show of the popular band’s winter tour.

The economic impact of these events is great news for the city, with visitors splashing out on shopping, accommodation, restaurants, and taxis.

Mayor Paula Southgate said Hamilton will be “pumping” and she was hoping local businesses would feel the positive impact.

“Attendees at events like this inject a huge amount into the local economy. That’s great news for Hamilton, and particularly those businesses that get a real boost from visitors.”

“But there is more to it than that. Hosting big international events also adds vibrancy and life to the city for those who live here. This weekend shows that, yet again, Hamilton is increasingly being seen as an events city.”

Less than 2000 tickets to the All Blacks match are available and can be purchased here.

General Manager Venue Tourism and Major Events Sean Murray said events like this help shape a fun city with lots to do.

“We want people to enjoy a night of great music and exciting rugby. By planning your night and looking out for your friends, we’re confident a big night for Hamilton can go off without a hitch.”

Fans with tickets to the rugby matches or the L.A.B concert can ride for free on any city or regional bus services operated by BusIt on Saturday. You can find bus timetables here.

Gates at FMG Stadium Waikato open at 3pm on Saturday, with Tonga vs Samoa kicking off at 4pm and All Blacks vs Fiji kicking off at 7.05pm.

For information about road closures near FMG Stadium Waikato and the many transport options available, please check out the website here.

Meanwhile, doors to the Claudelands Arena will open for the L.A.B concert at 6.30pm with the concert starting at 7pm.

In just five years, L.A.B has exploded onto New Zealand’s music scene with an eclectic mix of reggae, electronic, blues, and funk.

On Saturday, there will be road closures around Claudelands Event Centre and the area will be busy. If travelling by car, taxi or e-scooter please check for the drop-off and pick-up zones.

Pre-plan your public transport and leave yourself plenty of time to get to the venue. Arrive early to steer clear of long queues and avoid bringing big bags as all patrons will undergo security checks.

To find out more information about the concert, such as ticketing and transport options, you can visit here.

