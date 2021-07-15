Update - Firearms Incident In Hillcrest, Hamilton

Police can now confirm a man who died following a firearms incident in

Hamilton overnight was shot by Police.

About 7.50pm yesterday, officers went to the property on O'Donoghue Street in

Hillcrest seeking a person thought to be in possession of firearms.

About 10pm a man arrived at the property and fired a number of shots from his

vehicle.

He was then shot by Police.

First aid was administered immediately, however the man died at the scene a

short time later.

During the incident a Police Officer fell and sustained an injury requiring

medical treatment.

Police remain at the address this morning and a range of enquiries are

underway.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Our staff come to work every day to keep our communities safe and the

decision to use a firearm is never done lightly.

Our sympathies are with the man's family at this difficult time.

They will be provided support, as will the officers involved.

