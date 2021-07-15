Update - Firearms Incident In Hillcrest, Hamilton
Police can now confirm a man who died following a
firearms incident in
Hamilton overnight was shot by Police.
About 7.50pm yesterday, officers went to the
property on O'Donoghue Street in
Hillcrest seeking a person thought to be in possession of firearms.
About
10pm a man arrived at the property and fired a number of
shots from his
vehicle.
He was then shot by Police.
First aid was administered immediately,
however the man died at the scene a
short time later.
During the incident a Police Officer fell and
sustained an injury requiring
medical treatment.
Police remain at the address this morning
and a range of enquiries are
underway.
Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.
Our staff come to work every day to keep our
communities safe and the
decision to use a firearm is never done lightly.
Our sympathies are with the man's family at this difficult time.
They will be provided support, as will the officers involved.