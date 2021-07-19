New Toyota Kiwi Guardians Site Takes Number To Over 110 Across Aotearoa

The latest Toyota Kiwi Guardians adventure site at Wooded Gully Campground was unveiled at a special event in North Canterbury last week.

The Kererū Loop Track, a 2.45-kilometre circuit that starts from Wooded Gully Campground near Rangiora, is the latest adventure site to become part of the Toyota Kiwi Guardians programme, taking the total number of sites to 112 across Aotearoa.

Toyota Kiwi Guardians is a collaboration between Toyota New Zealand and the Department of Conservation (DOC) which encourages families to get outdoors, explore nature, and take conservation action.

With 112 Toyota Kiwi Guardians adventure sites across Aotearoa and 12 at-home action medal experiences, it is fun and easy for families to explore New Zealand, increase their Kiwi kids’ connection with nature, and help them become future conservation guardians.

To date, tens of thousands of Kiwi kids have traversed New Zealand with their families, visiting nature reserves and coastlines and learning about the outdoors from their backyards and beyond. Over 90,000 Toyota Kiwi Guardian medals have been claimed by over 40,000 Kiwi kids.

“We are thrilled that our work with DOC has resulted in continued expansion of Kiwi Guardians adventure sites for Kiwi families to experience,” says Toyota New Zealand General Manager of Marketing, Andrew Davis.

“Like DOC, Toyota is passionate about making it easy for New Zealanders to have great experiences in our national parks and reserves and believes they must be preserved.”

“We know that when young New Zealanders spend time in nature, they develop a lifelong connection with the natural environment and it benefits their health and wellbeing,” says Mr. Davis.

DOC’s Director of Business and International, Geoff Ensor says, “this newest adventure is a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come from the original 20 sites set up in 2016.”

“It’s been exciting to see the growing numbers of Kiwi kids becoming guardians of Aotearoa’s special places through the programme.

“DOC and Toyota have a shared vision to help all children develop a lifelong love for nature and take action to protect and restore it.”

To claim Toyota Kiwi Guardians medals, children share their epic adventure or activity on the Toyota Kiwi Guardians website. They then receive a wooden medal in the mail as a reward for their efforts – with a differently designed medal for each site.

To find a full list of Toyota Kiwi Guardian actions and activities, visit the Toyota Kiwi Guardians website.



Note:

The Department of Conservation and Toyota New Zealand share a vision to see the people and nature of Aotearoa growing as one. Toyota Kiwi Guardians is an accessible, activity-based programme for Kiwi tamariki and their whānau that aims to help them connect with nature and have fun outside while building lifelong conservation habits.

