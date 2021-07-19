HB Hospital Visitor Policy Updated - No Children Under 16 To Visit

Hawke’s Bay Hospital has updated its visitor policy to not allow children under 16 to visit as presentations to hospital of people with RSV increase.

Chief Medical and Dental officer Dr Whyman said to protect healthy children from catching RSV, (respiratory syncytial virus), from people in hospital they wouldn’t be allowed to visit unless there were exceptional circumstances or a clear medical need.

Hawke’s Bay Hospital has also put in place a no-visitor policy for ward A1 , where there were 24 adult patients with RSV.

The children’s ward, special care baby unit (SCBU), maternity units at Hawke’s Bay Hospital and Wairoa also remained closed to visitors.

Chief Medical and Dental Officer Robin Whyman said there had been a continued and steady increase of adults with RSV needing hospital care over the past week, and the district health board expected to see that continue for at least another week.

Staffing of the hospital continued to be impacted and the district health board was calling in all casual staff to support the busy wards and acute areas, Dr Whyman said.

Four elective surgeries had also been postponed today. “We are doing our best to postpone as few electives as possible and are reviewing the situation daily,” Dr Whyman said.

Dr Whyman said he understood urgent care and general practices continued to be busy but it was important for people who were sick and progressively getting worse to get medical help early, to help prevent a hospital admission.

“It’s very important that parents and caregivers keep children warm and at home and away from other children if they are sick. Children who had younger siblings or babies at home should be kept away from early childcare centres and kōhanga reo, where possible.

“The hand-washing, self-isolation and social distancing families followed so well during last year’s COVID-19 lockdown are a good guide to the care we need to control this RSV outbreak,” he said.

Pauses with breathing can be a symptom of severe RSV illness in babies and signs of this, especially in the very young meant they should be seen by a doctor urgently. People should also check in on older neighbours, friends and family to check they were okay.

Signs of when to seek medical attention urgently in children:

Visiting - Hawke’s Bay Hospital and Wairoa Hospital:

No children under 16 can visit. No visitors will be allowed in:

Parents/guardians are exempt from the restrictions

Visitors to any area of our facilities may be asked to wear a mask or other protective wear. ENDS

What is RSV?

Respiratory syncytial (sin-city-al) virus (RSV) is a common virus that causes respiratory infections and is a frequent cause of the common cold.

RSV can affect people of all ages. Most cases of RSV are mild and can be treated with rest at home. Most children aged under two years have been infected by RSV at some stage, and it is possible to get RSV over and over again. It can occasionally cause more serious infection in young or premature infants. It is more common in the winter months.

What are the signs and symptoms?

After exposure to the virus, symptoms may develop around five days later. RSV in children is normally associated with mild to moderate cold-like symptoms, which generally last between eight and 15 days.

RSV is a common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year old.

How is RSV spread?

RSV spreads either via direct contact (e.g. hands that have been sneezed on and not washed) or by being coughed or sneezed on by someone who has the infection. RSV is very contagious and can live on surfaces for several hours, and on unwashed hands for 30–60 minutes.

It can be difficult to stop the spread of RSV; however, practicing good hygiene will help avoid passing any virus onto others. Children with RSV are usually infectious (able to pass the virus onto others) for eight days from the start of their symptoms.

Prevention

There is currently no vaccine to prevent RSV, and no specific treatment other than supportive care while the immune system controls the virus.

• Avoid exposure. If you are feeling unwell with symptoms that resemble a cold or flu (e.g. runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, muscle aches) please discuss with staff before visiting the unit.

• Wash your hands frequently. Teach your family the importance of hand-washing. Alcohol gel is effective at killing the virus on hands.

• Keep things clean. Make sure kitchen and bathroom countertops are clean. Discard used tissues right away.

• Don't share drinking glasses with others. Use your own glass or disposable cups when you or someone else is sick. Label each person's cup.

• Don't smoke. Babies who are exposed to tobacco smoke have a higher risk of getting RSV and potentially more-severe symptoms. If you do smoke, never do so inside the house or car.

