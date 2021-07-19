Update SH6, Murchison To Inangahua Upper Buller Gorge Highway Reopened At 3pm
Monday, 19 July 2021, 3:01 pm
Press Release: NZTA
The Upper Buller Gorge, SH6, is now open again Murchison
to Inangahua (and the Lower Buller Gorge earlier) relinking
Nelson and Westport.
Just one highway Top of South
still closed:
SH63 Renwick to Tophouse Road/St Arnaud
is unlikely to open today however, contractors are putting
their best endeavours on this route so please check this
link later and see if the black line is still in place. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349004
