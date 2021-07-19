Applications Open For $100,000 Event Fund

Hamilton City Council has a $100,000 fund available to organisations looking to host events across the city.

The annual Community Event Fund has opened for 2021 applications and the grant has doubled on previous years.

The fund supports organisations hosting inclusive, high-profile, free or low-cost events across Hamilton.

Kaiwhakahaere Rautaki Hapori - Community Services Strategy Manager Andy Mannering said there is no limit to the amount groups can request.

“We usually give priority to community-led events or cultural celebrations that welcome wide participation. Ideally, we’re looking to fund events that bring in at least 1000 guests.”

The fund supports events and activities taking place from mid-October 2021 to the end of July 2022.

“Events, big or small, are an important way of connecting our wider community. This fund is also a way for Council to empower and enable some local groups and organisations doing great things for our many diverse communities.”

Organisations can apply to the fund for one-off events, or a series of smaller occasions.

The application period runs until 10 August 2021, and applicants will be advised as to whether they’ve been successful by the end of October.

Grant applications are taken through the SmartyGrants system and Council staff will be available to answer questions. If you have any questions about the fund or its criteria, please contact Gary.Ho@hcc.govt.nz.

Click here to apply for the Community Event Fund.

